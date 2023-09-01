U.S. hiring picked up in August and wage growth slowed, offering a mixed picture of both resilience and moderation in the labor market.

Non-farm payrolls rose by 187,000 after the prior two months were revised significantly lower, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Friday. The unemployment rate climbed to 3.8%, the highest since early last year and largely reflecting a pickup in participation.

Bloomberg's Matthew Boesler, Kristy Scheuble and Liz Capo McCormick contributed to this report.