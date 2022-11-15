U.S. producer price growth stepped down in October by more than expected in the latest sign that inflationary pressures are beginning to ease.

The producer price index for final demand advanced 8% from a year ago, the smallest annual gain in more than a year, and 0.2% from month earlier, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 8.3% annual increase and a 0.4% rise from the prior month.