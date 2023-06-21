WASHINGTON — At least two hardline Republicans plan to try to force the U.S. House to vote on whether to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden and members of his administration, over the objections of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who fears that such moves risk undermining congressional investigations.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is due to vote this week on a resolution to impeach Biden for allegedly violating his oath by failing to enforce immigration laws and to secure the U.S.-Mexico border against the synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl.