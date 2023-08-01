The United States has suspended security cooperation with military forces in Niger following an effort to oust the elected president there, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday, a new acknowledgment of the seriousness of conditions on the ground as the Biden administration grapples with how to respond to last week’s apparent coup.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters that partnered activities, including U.S. training of Nigerian soldiers, has been “suspended in light of the situation.” Another defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity, said the suspension had begun shortly after President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by his own presidential guard.