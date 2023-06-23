YELLEN-BG

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees diminishing risk for the U.S. to fall into recession, and suggested that a slowdown in consumer spending may be the price to pay for finishing the campaign to contain inflation.

On the chance of a recession, Yellen said “my odds of it, if anything, have gone down — because look at the resilience of the labor market, and inflation is coming down.” She spoke in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday.

