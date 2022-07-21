A U.S. venue canceled Dave Chappelle's stand-up show just hours before he was due on stage on Wednesday, after critics lamented the scheduled gig following controversy over the comedian's jokes about transgender people.
In a statement on its website, First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota said Chappelle's show would moved to the city's Varsity Theater, where the U.S. comedian is also due to perform on Thursday and Friday.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for almost the entirety of New England and the majority of Massachusetts, in spite of the expected rain conditions, weather analysts said people should still prepare for a hot and muggy night that’ll extend into Friday and the weekend.
A Trump administration aide who met with the House Jan. 6 committee this week unleashed a 27-minute inflammatory tirade, calling the lawmakers' investigation into the Capitol riot racist against White people and using sexist slurs to describe his former colleagues who also testified.
A former Minneapolis officer was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on federal charges stemming from his role in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked protests around the world against racial injustice, a court spokesperson said.
BEXBACH, Germany - Natural gas began flowing again through the main pipeline from Russia to Germany on Thursday, allaying European fears that a shut-off during scheduled maintenance would become permanent but not resolving broader concerns that Russia is holding the continent's energy hostage.
WASHINGTON - The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have dropped a number of bombshells about the planning and execution of the attack on the Capitol - all with the goal of proving that President Donald Trump is responsible for it.