Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Netherlands at USA

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan expresses her displeasure during the second half against the Netherlands on Wednesday night at the Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Admit it. For about 62 minutes, this was scary. The kind of scary that would make even the most diehard fan of the U.S. women’s national soccer team cover his or her eyes while watching the team’s second match in group-stage play, perhaps only peeking through the slits in their hands once the Netherlands players disappeared from the screen.

Who knew the color orange could look so terrifying? Because this match — a Thursday afternoon affair in Wellington, New Zealand, but because of the time difference, a Wednesday nightmare over here — reinforced the uncomfortable truth that this U.S. team still needs to grow and round into its once-dominant form.