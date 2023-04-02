NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinals-Miami vs UCONN

Dan Hurley is a straight shooter, and that’s among the reasons why his Connecticut Huskies are playing for the NCAA men’s basketball championship on Monday against San Diego State.

“When we’re playing harder than the other team,” Hurley said, “which is our calling card — playing elite defense and having a lot of answers on offense — there’s nowhere where we’re weak as a team. And we’re deep.”