Ukrainians Nataliya Androsovych (right) and Christina Vogel lean on each other during a prayer at a Ukrainian Flag Raising ceremony at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community.
Ukrainians including Yaliya Biley of Nashua (foreground) attend a Ukrainian flag raised ceremony at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community. Donations for Ukraine are being accepted at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig (at right) watches as the Ukrainians flag is raised at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community. Donations for Ukraine are being accepted at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester.
People gather at a Ukrainian flag raised ceremony at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community. Donations for Ukraine are being accepted at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester.
Ukrainians Nataliya Androsovych (right) and Christina Vogel lean on each other during a prayer at a Ukrainian Flag Raising ceremony at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Ukrainians including Yaliya Biley of Nashua (foreground) attend a Ukrainian flag raised ceremony at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community. Donations for Ukraine are being accepted at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig (at right) watches as the Ukrainians flag is raised at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community. Donations for Ukraine are being accepted at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
People gather at a Ukrainian flag raised ceremony at City Hall in Manchester on March 9, 2022. The city hosted the ceremony in partnership with members of the Ukrainian community. Donations for Ukraine are being accepted at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester.
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the e-commerce giant’s common stock and authorized a $10 billion buyback plan, sending the company’s shares up 7% in extended trading.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with executives of chipmakers including Samsung, Micron and other companies on Wednesday as part of an effort to push Congress to fund $52 billion in grants to chipmakers to ease the semiconductor crunch.
COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society.
The Endurance, one of the world’s most famous shipwrecks, has been found off the coast of Antarctica more than 100 years after it was slowly crushed by ice, forcing famed British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew to eventually abandon ship before it sank.
WARSAW — Any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done jointly by NATO countries, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, after Washington rejected Poland’s offer to fly all its MIG-29 jets to a U.S. airbase with a view to them being given to Kyiv.