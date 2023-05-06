KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine on Saturday said it had used the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system to shoot down a Russian hypersonic missile in the skies over the capital region — potentially demonstrating that it now has the ability to thwart one of Moscow’s most-feared weapons.

Until now, the hypersonic missile, called Kinzhal, “Dagger” in Russian, had been unstoppable by Ukraine, and several had struck targets since the start of Russia’s war in February 2022. Traveling five times faster than the speed of sound, and at a lower elevation than traditional ballistic missiles, the Kinzhal was too fast for Ukraine’s air defenses to even react.