Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on the cover of Time Magazine’s 2022 “Person of the Year” edition, in an image released in New York City Wednesday.

 TIME/Handout via REUTERS.

Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 2022’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday, saying he inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia’s devastating invasion.

Refusing to leave Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and traveled across his war-torn nation, the publication noted in bestowing its annual title.