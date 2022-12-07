Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 2022’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday, saying he inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia’s devastating invasion.
Refusing to leave Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and traveled across his war-torn nation, the publication noted in bestowing its annual title.
On Tuesday, Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.
“Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the president had stuck around,” Time wrote in acknowledging the 44-year-old leader.
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2021, a year that saw his electric car company become the most valuable carmaker in the world. Time began this tradition in 1927.
Manchester VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event Tuesday, Dec. 13 to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan recently joined Laura Landerman-Garber of Hollis, founder of the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge, along with members of her staff, to make cards that will be sent to members of the military this holiday season.
First Lady Lauren Baker may only have had the chance to speak with the prince and princess of Wales for a “grand total of maybe five minutes” last week in Boston, but she found them “absolutely charming.”