Come next year, the United Kingdom will start charging visitors a nominal entry fee.
The nations intend to roll out an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) requirement in 2024 that will cost £10, which amounts to about $12.50.
According to the U.K. government page, the ETA is a new requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the U.K. Having the ETA gives visitors permission to travel to the U.K., and will be electronically linked to each individual’s passport.
Travelers, including most Americans, who will require an ETA to visit the United Kingdom include:
• Those who plan to visit for up to six months for tourism, to spend time with family or friends, to conduct business, or to study.
• Individuals who plan to come to the U.K. for up to three months on what’s known as the Creative Worker visa concession.
• Travelers who simply transit through the U.K. — including if you’re not even going through U.K. border patrol as part of that transit.
Travelers who will require an ETA to visit the U.K. come 2024 will need to apply on the U.K. ETA app, or online on Gov.UK. Individuals can also apply on behalf of others, according to the website.
Each traveler must have their own ETA, including children and babies, meaning you’ll need to pay the fee for each traveler.
It’s also worth noting that it can take as long as three working days to get an ETA approval (or rejection) depending on your application specifics.
“You’ll usually get a decision within three working days, but you may get a quicker decision,” says the U.K. government website. “It may take longer than three working days if we need to make further checks.”
