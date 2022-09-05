As of last week, more than one in four Republican primary voters in the 1st Congressional District, and more than one in three in the 2nd District weren’t sure who they would pick, according to polling released last week from the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center. And one in five voters was still on the fence about their pick for Senate.

The segment of New Hampshire that eats, sleeps and breathes campaigns has been following every twist of the competitive Republican primaries for New Hampshire’s House and Senate seats. But Andrew Smith of the Survey Center said political junkies are a small group. Granite Staters’ level of interest in politics is not so different from other New England states where the Survey Center polls, Smith said.