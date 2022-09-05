As of last week, more than one in four Republican primary voters in the 1st Congressional District, and more than one in three in the 2nd District weren’t sure who they would pick, according to polling released last week from the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center. And one in five voters was still on the fence about their pick for Senate.
The segment of New Hampshire that eats, sleeps and breathes campaigns has been following every twist of the competitive Republican primaries for New Hampshire’s House and Senate seats. But Andrew Smith of the Survey Center said political junkies are a small group. Granite Staters’ level of interest in politics is not so different from other New England states where the Survey Center polls, Smith said.
“For most people, they’d rather do other things,” he said.
The level of undecided voters is about typical for this phase in the primary campaign, Smith said, as was the level of knowledge people felt they had about different candidates.
“Voters just don’t pay much attention to the primary as the campaign is going on,” Smith said. This year especially has been quiet. “For the most part, these primaries have flown under the campaign radar.”
With less media attention, Smith said that the name recognition that retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc has built up has been an advantage. Bolduc has effectively been running since 2019, when he declared his intent to seek the Republican nomination in 2020. Bolduc lost the Republican primary after President Donald Trump endorsed his rival, but Bolduc soon announced he would run for 2022.
Smith expected more people would tune in this week and form opinions about who to support — at least, among those who plan to vote in the primary. Smith noted primary elections are typically low-turnout affairs.
This week could be fluid, with room for rapid reversals given how many voters have yet to make up their minds. Smith said he was reminded of the close primary between Gov. Chris Sununu and now-Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, where Edelblut saw a surge in support in the final days of the race — and Smith wondered if Edelblut had had another week to campaign, he might have taken the nomination.
“Things can move around in these last two weeks,” Smith said. “For the most part, none of the voters are particularly wedded to any candidate in a state primary. There’s no reason for them to make up their minds early, and stick to who it is they say they’re going to vote for.”
Smith said he also expected that campaigns would be holding back until this week, particularly state Senate President Chuck Morse, who knows the rhythms of New Hampshire campaigns after a long career in state politics.
Massive ad spending from outside groups last week signaled the start of the campaigns’ final sprint toward the Sept. 13 primary.
“There’s an opportunity in pretty much all of the races, with the exception of the governor’s race, for one of the candidates to make a charge and take things,” Smith said.
