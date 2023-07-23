heart rate
Metro Creative Connection

Understanding how the heart works can help people become more attuned to their personal health and wellness. For example, recognition of the importance of heart rate may shed light on aspects of heart health that people may otherwise never think about.

According to HealthDirect, heart rate, or pulse, is the number of times the heart beats per minute. A resting heart rate refers to the heart rate when one is relaxed, sitting down or lying down. For normal, healthy adults, a resting heart rate ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute.