Navigating the world of arthritis can be difficult and confusing as some types are related to autoimmune conditions while others are a degenerative disease. Treatment will vary depending on the type of arthritis you have.
Arthritis is a broad term that encompasses at least 100 different subtypes of the condition. Each has different causes and treatment methods, but some are more common than others.
The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases says “arthritis” means “joint inflammation.” Joints are where two bones meet. Common symptoms of arthritis include pain, stiffness, swelling, and redness in and around the joints. Arthritis is the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States, affecting around 60 million adults and 300,000 children, advises the Arthritis Foundation. While it mainly affects the bones, arthritis also can damage other parts of the body, including organs.
The following is a deep look at some of the more commonly occurring types of arthritis.
Osteoarthritis
Healthline says osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis in the U.S. It develops after the age of 50 or 60 years, and tends to be more prevalent in individuals who are overweight. With OA, joint paint tends to occur after rest or inactivity. It is a degenerative joint disease in which the tissues break down over time.
Rheumatoid arthritis
Unlike OA, which is marked by a breakdown of joint tissue over time, generally due to aging, RA is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s own immune system attacks the joints and other tissues. In fact, the NIAMS says RA can cause medical problems in areas such as the eyes, lungs, blood, nerves, and heart in addition to the joints.
RA is more common in women than men, and people are likely to get the disease if there is a family history of it.
Psoriatic arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis is another inflammatory condition linked to an autoimmune disorder. Individuals with the skin condition psoriasis can develop psoriatic arthritis after skin symptoms occur. It is believed that stressful events, trauma to the joints or bones or infections may trigger the disease in those who already have psoriasis.
Gout
Gout is a type of arthritis that causes flares, often beginning in the big toe or a lower limb. It occurs when a high level of serum urate builds up in the body, which then forms needle-shaped crystals in and around the joint. Gout usually happens in middle age, with men developing it earlier than women. Some people with gout may be more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.
Treatment
Doctors will ask questions and perform blood tests to check for arthritis markers. A general practitioner may recommend a patient see a rheumatologist to get a better arthritis diagnosis as well as a treatment plan.
Treatments include analgesic medications, anti-inflammatory drugs that may be NSAID or steroid formulations, capsaicin creams to block pain signals, or immunosuppressants and biologics if arthritis is autoimmune in nature. Treatment may be customized to each patient.
