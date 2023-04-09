Arthritis

Navigating the world of arthritis can be difficult and confusing as some types are related to autoimmune conditions while others are a degenerative disease. Treatment will vary depending on the type of arthritis you have.

 Metro Creative Connection

Arthritis is a broad term that encompasses at least 100 different subtypes of the condition. Each has different causes and treatment methods, but some are more common than others.

The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases says “arthritis” means “joint inflammation.” Joints are where two bones meet. Common symptoms of arthritis include pain, stiffness, swelling, and redness in and around the joints. Arthritis is the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States, affecting around 60 million adults and 300,000 children, advises the Arthritis Foundation. While it mainly affects the bones, arthritis also can damage other parts of the body, including organs.