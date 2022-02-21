Current president looks back at UE’s expansion and dedication to both clients and employees.
In 1982, when Underwood Engineers was formed, the firm had less than 10 employees and only a few clients. The Clean Water Act had just come out and wastewater treatment was a focus of the company. Today, Underwood Engineers serves over 70 clients throughout Northern New England with over 60 employees from two offices located in Portsmouth and Concord. Our focus has expanded to include drinking water, stormwater and roadway projects. UE is now one of the largest water and wastewater firms in New Hampshire.
Keith Pratt, president of the firm, notes that the company really turned a corner when the second office was opened about 20 years ago. “We found that our unique approach to high quality service to our clients was desirable and opening the office expanded our reach for both employees and clients.”
It helped too, that the founder of the firm, Frank Underwood, had established a strong reputation throughout the state giving the firm a good brand.
Underwood Engineers still enjoys that brand today with both clients and staff, which is highlighted by having worked within most of the communities within two hours of the offices. Our unique skills in water and wastewater have also led to the firm getting involved with unique and challenging locations such as the summits of Mount Washington and Cannon Mountain as well as Star Island off the coast of New Hampshire.
Today, Underwood Engineers serves primarily municipal, institutional, and state clients to meet their water, wastewater, stormwater and other civil engineering needs. Pratt noted that, “Most recently, drinking water has been on the forefront of our workload.” Water quality, resiliency, and redundancy are a primary focus.
This has led to UE being involved with several regional water projects on the Seacoast as well as in central New Hampshire. As a result, the firm has been working with many communities to address “Forever Chemicals” such as Perfluorinated Carbons or PFAS, which have been a high-profile issue in New Hampshire. In fact, UE has likely designed more PFAS facilities in New Hampshire than any other firm, with four designs all of which are completed or under construction.
All of the 60 employees live nearby and over 90% are engineers or technicians, many of whom have advanced degrees and decades of experience. Therefore, not only does UE have the skills, capabilities, and resumes for the design challenges, but the group is small enough to offer a family-type environment. The employees are treated as peers at all levels, and all have a role to not only solve engineering problems, but to also help shape the future of the business.
Kate Varney, an Alton resident and a new hire who recently completed her master’s degree at the University of New Hampshire, said, “Underwood was my first choice because of the systems in place to support and develop each employee — they actually do what they say and the leaders help find the right path for me.”
Underwood has done a great job staying true to its roots of high-quality service while adjusting to the work-life balance and digital age employee’s desire. These things help position the firm to maximize employee satisfaction resulting in good retention. In fact, the average person has been employed at Underwood for more than eight years. Pratt noted “that the overall tenure is an astonishing fact given the growth over the last 10 years. We invest in our staff and we focus on training and professional development for all our employees. We recently completed a six-month company-wide training session titled Underwood Team Success Training. It helped all our staff become better team players. No one is too old to continue to learn.”
The firm’s leadership and strategic planning efforts have been a part of the success too. But it is really because of the talented employees working together to maintain UE’s vision as a leading Civil and Environmental Engineering firm in New Hampshire and Maine. It’s the staff that ultimately creates the culture that meets the needs of our employees and clients. UE is looking forward to the next 40 years!
– Keith A. Pratt, President, and UE Staff