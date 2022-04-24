The University of New Hampshire is committed to sustainability practices, a commitment demonstrated by its wide-ranging areas of research interest. Examples of current research projects include promoting oyster aquaculture and supporting the ‘sea vegetable’ aquaculture industry, PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and sustainable renewable ocean energy.
“As New Hampshire’s flagship research university, UNH is committed to research that generates new knowledge in sustainability science, renewable energy, ecology and resilience,” said Marian McCord, Senior Vice Provost for Research, Economic Engagement, and Outreach.
As for the meaning of the term sustainability, McCord said UNH’s Sustainability Institute defines it as “the collective commitment to human dignity for all people and ecological integrity in all places.”
“Sustainability permeates every aspect of work and study at UNH, including campus operations, research, and community engagement,” she said.
This institutional emphasis on sustainability is reflected in the research of Diane Foster, director of UNH’s School of Marine Sciences and Ocean Engineering. One of her current research projects includes the study of waves, currents and surf zones and their impact on the mobility of munitions in oceans. Weaponry that ranges from TNT and aircraft to bombs and underwater munitions leak pollutants and cause mass environmental degradation.
“We also have a project looking at overwash, which transports water and sediment over roads or into salt marshes,” noted Foster. “Overwash can be a really important element in maintaining salt marshes over time as they allow salt marshes to grow.”
She said current roads, however, are not built to allow for overwash, which starves salt marshes. While the research is typically a series of individual projects, she said they all rely on understanding the interaction between waves and beaches, and waves and sediment in coastal environments.
Some of the research focuses on the study of fundamental interactions, which can take place in a laboratory environment. Other research is site-specific, including a local project at Straw Point Beach in Rye.
“Salt marshes play a critical role to ecosystems and provide ecosystem services,” said Foster, who also works with the U.S. Coastal Research Program to study the role of ecosystems. “Restoration and protection of those salt marshes is really important.”
The importance of this kind of research is highlighted by climate change, which she said contributes to rising sea levels and the increasing frequency and magnitude of extreme storms.
“There are situations where living shorelines or dune restoration may provide protection,” she said.
Foster said much of her research reflects the need for communities to come together.
“We must consider how our communities will adapt to changing climate, and that will include considering how our physical infrastructure and ecosystem will adapt to changing climate, too,” she said.
One of only nine universities to achieve a STARS Platinum rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, UNH is rated top 5 out of nearly 700 schools for sustainability practices.
To learn more about sustainability at UNH, visit unh.edu/sustainability.