New Hampshire Union Leader's 40 Under Forty

Announcement: Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, we are postponing this event from Wednesday, March 18th, to Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Event - June 25, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH
A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.
Registration is now open!
Tickets are $45
4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception
The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only
5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception
6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation
Sponsorship
Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event. There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com
Class of 2020 40 Under Forty Announcement
The 2020 class of 40 Under Forty was announced on Monday, January 27, 2020. To view the full list of honorees, please visit our Class of 2020 page.
About
Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.
NOMINATIONS
Nominations are now closed for 2020.
Guidelines:
- Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
- Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2020.
- Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
- Candidates may nominate themselves.
- Previous winners are not eligible.
- Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
- Selections are not final until announced.
- The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
- Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
- DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019
NOMINATIONS FOR THE CLASS OF 2020 ARE NOW CLOSED.
Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020