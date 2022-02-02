 Skip to main content

New Hampshire Union Leader's 40 Under Forty

  • Updated

AWARDS CEREMONY

April 6th, 2022

Capitol Center of the Arts

44 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR EVENT!

Guidelines:

    • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
    • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2023.
    • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
    • Candidates may nominate themselves.
    • Previous winners are not eligible.
    • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
    • Selections are not final until announced.
    • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
    • All nominations must be entered at the link below.  Separate letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted.

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Billy Wilson at 603-206-7833 or bwilson@unionleader.com.

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored 800 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions.  Nominations are gathered from across the state and recipients are honored at a ceremony.  

SUBMIT A NOMINATION