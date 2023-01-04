New Hampshire Union Leader has been recognizing the state’s most influential young professionals for 21 years. These individuals are the state’s future and will help shape the business, educational and financial environment for years to come. There are currently 840 alumni with many that continue to support and attend this event. 40 Under Forty recipients represent all industries in New Hampshire including legal, financial, tech, healthcare, public service, and more. While all of the recipients are successful in their career, it is their commitment to the community that often is why they were chosen for this honor. Join us on March 8th as we celebrate the class of 2023.
40 under Forty Award Reception, March 8, 2023
Reception - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Award Ceremony - 6:45 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Capitol center for the Arts, Concord
Sponsorship
Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event. There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Billy Wilson at 603-206-7833 or bwilson@unionleader.com.
About
Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored 800 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and recipients are honored at a ceremony.