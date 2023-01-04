New Hampshire Union Leader has been recognizing the state’s most influential young professionals for 21 years. These individuals are the state’s future and will help shape the business, educational and financial environment for years to come. There are currently 840 alumni with many that continue to support and attend this event. 40 Under Forty recipients represent all industries in New Hampshire including legal, financial, tech, healthcare, public service, and more. While all of the recipients are successful in their career, it is their commitment to the community that often is why they were chosen for this honor. Join us on March 8th as we celebrate the class of 2023.

40 under Forty Award Reception, March 8, 2023