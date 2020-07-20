For the first time in nearly 20 years, 40 Under Forty had a rain date. That wasn’t an issue Monday as 200 people weathered 90-degree heat to salute the 2020 class at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
The program, now in its 19th year, honors New Hampshire residents who have achieved professional and volunteer accomplishments.
“The Union Leader 40 Under Forty once again proves that talented young people are a renewable resource in the Granite State,” said Brendan McQuaid, the newspaper’s president and publisher.
This year’s attendees were required to wear masks — among numerous social-distance precautions at the event, which was moved outdoors after it was rescheduled from March. Each honoree and their guests had a couple of rows to themselves, with a full empty row of seating between recipients.
The 21 women and 19 men, ages 29 to 39, joined 720 alumni who have been honored since the program’s inception in 2002.
They represented numerous fields in the private and public sector, including health care, education, social services, public policy, the trades, finance, engineering, telecommunications, theater and law enforcement.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” said Ryan Hvizda, 38, of Concord, a Realtor with Hvizda Realty Keller Williams Metropolitan and owner of Bonafide Green Foods.
“I guess it feels nice to be appreciated for all the work that I’ve done in the past. Also, it feels like a marker of what’s next,” she said.
David Juvet, senior vice president of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, helped announce the honorees with McQuaid.
Senate President Donna Soucy addressed the group and also posed for individual photos with each honoree.
“As individuals and as a group you represent the best of New Hampshire and its future, people who are passionate about helping others and building community,” Soucy said.
Rick Barron, 33, of Bradford, owner of Legacy Mechanical Services in Concord, said publicity from the 40 Under Forty program helped him get the word out about his new business, which he launched in December, a month before the Union Leader announced this year’s class.
“The day the article hit was my last day working at a mechanical contractor,” said Barron, who also teaches at a trade school.
Congressman Chris Pappas appeared via video, about the only nod to the virtual events that have replaced most live gatherings since COVID-19 pandemic protocols were enacted this spring across the nation.
“I know this isn’t the ceremony that we all had envisioned and we have celebrated in the past so many times,” Pappas said. “The diversity of accomplishment that exists in our young people across the Granite State in this year’s class is no different.”
Pappas mentioned his status as an alumnus of the program.
“As someone who received the award in 2014, I can attest to the ways in which those who are 40 Under Forty are continuing to make a difference in the life of this state,” he said. “So we need you. We need your talents, your creativity and innovation now more than ever.
This year’s 40 Under Forty celebration was sponsored by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health; Primary Bank; Cross Insurance; Paul Pouliot and Associates, an Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisory Practice; PowerHouse Consulting and the Business and Industry Association.
Nominations for the 2021 class are open now. Information can be found at www.unionleader.com/forty