Heroes don’t come along every day. But when the moment arrives when split-second decision making and instinct take over, it’s nice to know that there are people who will rise to the occasion.
Each spring, the New Hampshire Union Leader in conjunction with Citizens Bank, honors residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
The 2019 Hero Awards will be held at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord on Wednesday, May 22 from 3-5 p.m. A member of the State House will be on hand to recognize the award recipients, as well as greet family, friends and colleagues.
The event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to events@unionleader.com