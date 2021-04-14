Each year the Union Leader honors the previous year's Athlete of the Month Award recipients as well as the coaches, officials and volunteers who make amateur sports in New Hampshire possible!

The New Hampshire Union Leader is pleased to announce the recipients of the following prestigious awards.

 

2021 Event Honorees: 

Walter Smith Award for Coaches:

  • Peter Ames
  • Chuck Broomhall
  • Dave Chase
  • Jay Dufour
  • Amy Dutton
  • Steve Holmes

John R. Clark Award for Officials:

  • Jeff Delois
  • Chris Matte
  • Pete McKenney
  • Rick Ross

Carl Lundholm Award for Dedication to Youth Athletics:

  • Paul Karp

James Desmarais Special Recognition

  • Jeff Kaplan
  • Ken McKinnon

Ty Abate Award

  • Will Huang

Athlete of the Month

  • January - Kelly Walsh
  • February - Joe Cleary
  • September - Hunter Long
  • October - Curtis Harris-Lopez
  • November - Riley Lawhorn

Thank you to our event sponsors!

Leaders Event Sponsors

 

 