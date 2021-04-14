Each year the Union Leader honors the previous year's Athlete of the Month Award recipients as well as the coaches, officials and volunteers who make amateur sports in New Hampshire possible!
The New Hampshire Union Leader is pleased to announce the recipients of the following prestigious awards.
2021 Event Honorees:
Walter Smith Award for Coaches:
- Peter Ames
- Chuck Broomhall
- Dave Chase
- Jay Dufour
- Amy Dutton
- Steve Holmes
John R. Clark Award for Officials:
- Jeff Delois
- Chris Matte
- Pete McKenney
- Rick Ross
Carl Lundholm Award for Dedication to Youth Athletics:
- Paul Karp
James Desmarais Special Recognition
- Jeff Kaplan
- Ken McKinnon
Ty Abate Award
- Will Huang
Athlete of the Month
- January - Kelly Walsh
- February - Joe Cleary
- September - Hunter Long
- October - Curtis Harris-Lopez
- November - Riley Lawhorn
Thank you to our event sponsors!