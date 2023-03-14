The New Hampshire Union Leader is pleased to host the preliminary competition for the Scripps National Spelling Bee! The Spelling Bee Final will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
The student to emerge as the top speller will represent the Granite State at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
About the Spelling Bee program: A preliminary to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the Spelling Bee program is open to all schools (public, private and parochial) and home-school groups in New Hampshire. For more information on joining the 2023 local program, contact Events and Public Relations Manager Billy Wilson at bwilson@unionleader.com/603-206-7833.
Overview
All school-level winners advance directly to the New Hampshire State Spelling Bee
Modeled after and endorsed by Scripps National Spelling Bee to include written and oral rounds
Event
Bank of New Hampshire Stage
16 South Main St., Concord, NH 03301
March 25, 2023 - Registration begins at 10 a.m.
Who can participate in the New Hampshire Spelling Bee?
The New Hampshire Spelling Bee is the preliminary to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held each spring in Washington, D.C. The competition is open to students in grades 1 through 8. Students must not have reached their 16th birthday. All schools – public, private or charter – are eligible to participate. Home-schooled students are also eligible to compete.
How does a school select a representative?
The school's Spelling Bee Coordinator can choose the method for selecting a representative. Schools are not required to hold a Spelling Bee to determine their representative. However, we encourage schools to organize a school Spelling Bee to allow students to experience a spelling competition prior to the New Hampshire Spelling Bee. Please note that the rules and format of the school-level Spelling Bee may differ from those followed at the New Hampshire Spelling Bee.
Where/when is my regional spelling bee?
All school-level winners advance directly to the State Spelling Bee.
How many students will be selected as finalists for the oral round?
Approximately 15 students will be selected after the written round as finalists for the State Spelling Bee.
What if my speller cannot attend this state spelling bee?
If your school's representative cannot attend the State Spelling Bee, the school can send an alternate representative. Please contact your school Spelling Bee coordinator as soon as possible so that we can make arrangements for an alternate speller. All changes must be communicated to the Union Leader Spelling Bee coordinators prior to the State Spelling Bee.
What should my speller wear to the state spelling bee?
There is no formal dress code for the event, but we ask that the school representative wear appropriate attire. Keep in mind that there may be media covering the events.
How should my speller study?
All study materials come from the schools. Reach out to your Spelling Bee coordinator with any questions.
How many guests can each speller bring to the finals?