The Manchester law firm Moquin & Daley has given to the Union Leader’s Santa Fund for the Salvation Army for more than 30 years, often making the first gift of the season. And despite the uncertainties and changes in the world this year, the firm is again making the first major gift to the fund.
“It’s something that we take a lot of pride in participating in,” said partner Terrence Daley. He said he hoped other people and businesses who can afford to give this year will step up.
“We know that the money contributed to the Santa Fund goes directly to the people who need it the most,” Daley said, paying for winter clothes, meals and toys for families in need. “And it just feels good to be able to do it.”
The law firm donated $5,000.
The Salvation Army in Manchester has seen a 155% increase in requests for assistance this year, said Capt. Scott McNeil, commanding officer of Manchester’s Salvation Army.
A meal program for children that fed about 100 people last year now regularly serves more than 170 meals, McNeil said.
Many of those seeking assistance this year have never asked the Salvation Army for help before. At the same time, the pandemic means there are only about half as many stores welcoming Salvation Army bell-ringers with their red kettles, McNeil said.
“It’s a huge mountain we’re trying to climb,” McNeil said. But he believes the Santa Fund can reach its $135,000 goal this year.
“We believe that the Lord’s going to meet our needs, because he always has.”