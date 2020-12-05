During any war, a change in commanders can be fraught with peril but also brimming with opportunity.
This year has put Manchester on war-like footing, given the crises of rampant disease, unemployment and homelessness and spiritual challenges of conflict, fear and isolation.
Into such a battleground has stepped a new command team at the Manchester Salvation Army. In August, Captains Scott and Nora McNeil and Lt. Adrian Aponte took charge of one of the city’s most enduring social service organizations.
They will be responsible for overseeing the Christmas-season toy drive associated with the Union Leader Santa Fund.
Once that concludes, they will try to operate signature programs of the Salvation Army in Manchester — Kids Cafe, the Joy of Reading and summer camp — in the face of continuing challenges posed by the pandemic.
“The COVID year is something that’s incomparable to any year,” said Scott McNeil. “It’s not like we’re in any kind of a normal situation. We’re just trying to make adjustments and continue as much programming as we can safely.”
The trio replace Michael and Armida Harper and Mike Davis, who ran the Manchester operation from 2016 until this past summer.
Salvation Army leaders accept a rank with the Army as a vocation and, like the U.S. military, go where they are sent.
“We’re like nomads,” Scott McNeil said.
He and Nora have been married 16 years and have served at Salvation Army posts on the North Shore of Massachusetts and in Laconia. Aponte was in Aroostook County in northernmost Maine before landing in Manchester.
All Salvation Army posts are different, with the organization addressing the biggest needs in individual communities. For example, the Salvation Army in Laconia runs a 40-bed homeless shelter, and the Army in Aroostook County plays a big role in distributing social service payments for items such as fuel.
‘Soup, soap and salvation’
In Manchester, children’s programs are the biggest focus.
Scott McNeil, 62, grew up in Milford, Mass., as a Salvation Army kid. He’s a journeyman tradesman in electro-mechanical systems and ran the repair arm of a company that leased rock-crushing equipment before he entered Salvation Army ministry.
He said he returned to the Salvation Army once his son, now grown, started asking questions about God.
Few people recognize the religious component to the Salvation Army, said McNeil, an ordained minister.
“Soup, soap and salvation. That’s the slogan that’s been there since day one,” he said.
Nora McNeil, 56, met her husband through the Salvation Army. A native of Syracuse, N.Y., she was introduced to the organization by her now ex-husband when their child was baptized.
“The Salvation Army was red donation boxes and kettles. That was all I knew. I’m like, ‘How’s he going to get baptized in a red donation box?’” she said.
Nora was a home economics teacher who then worked in retail. All of her life’s work has prepared her for the Salvation Army, she said.
Aponte, who is 30, grew up in Wilmington, Del. He too participated in Salvation Army kid programs. Although he has degrees in emergency management and criminal justice, he committed himself to Christ and the Salvation Army while working in the Salvation Army thrift shop through college.
“My career path was not what God was calling me to,” he said.
‘Doing the best we can’
At this point, all three are focused on the Santa Fund effort and the Toy Shop, which normally serves about 1,000 families each year.
They suspended Kids Cafe and the Joy of Reading after Thanksgiving to devote their efforts to the kettles, Santa Fund and Toy Shop. When Kids Cafe reopens, it will operate in the pandemic-altered fashion that’s been in place most of the year. Kids won’t be allowed inside, but the Salvation Army will distribute up to 180 ready-to-serve nightly meals out the side door.
Joy of Reading will resume, but with only 16 students.
The Salvation Army takes the pandemic warnings and guidelines from federal health agencies seriously, McNeil said.
They also hope to restart Mobile Joes, the program launched by former commander Mike Harper, which took to the streets to deliver a cup of hot coffee and sandwich to people in need.
Scott McNeil envisions a future effort: a program to get Kids Cafe children and seniors who live nearby together. Both generations could benefit from the contact, he said.
But in the meantime, there are Christmas stockings to fill.
“We’re just doing the best we can,” he said, “the safest way we can.”