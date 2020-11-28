For 60 years, The Union Leader Santa Fund has supported The Salvation Army. Santa Fund dollars provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families during the holidays, as well as support for Kids’ Café, summer camps and other critical programs and community services.



In its first year, the Santa Fund brought in $1,000 to support The Salvation Army’s Christmas efforts. Since then, nearly $7.9 million has been raised thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals.

Click here to donate.