November 29, 2020
From Bank of America $5,000.00
Associated Grocers of New England, Inc. $150.00
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is proud supporter of the Union Leader Santa Fund, to provide support to the Salvation Army and our community. $2,500.00
To our family & friends, and our grandchildren: Emily, Richard, Lauren, Camden, Ryan, Madison & Noah. Merry Christmas, Love, Richard & Nancy Ouellet $100.00
Anonymous $100.00
Rise Private Wealth Management $1,000.00
Anonymous $100.00
Keith and Beth Jorgensen $250.00
“There will never be a day that I don’t think of you and wish you were by my side. DG-MC Always.” $1,000.00
From Patricia Cobb $1,000.00
In loving memory of Donald and Thelma Weeks. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! From Steve $100.00
From Peter Cofran $100.00
From Louis Cote $1,000.00
From Robert Singer $2,500.00
In loving memory of Mr. & Mrs. Ferdinand Bates, Lillian Siemiesz, Mr & Mrs John Koza, and Sabina Vanbrocklin. $200.00
Merry Christmas in memory of the Neiland and Lemire families $25.00
In loving memory of our Grandson Christopher. From Grammy and Grampy $100.00
From Frank Powers $50.00
Anonymous $1,000.00
In loving memory of my son Kenneth from “What’s for dinner Ma” $100.00
Total to date: $35,949.65