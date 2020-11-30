Harvard Pilgrim

Today’s featured donor: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

How the funds were raised: Corporate donation

Reason for giving: Giving back to the community in which we live and work has always been part of our mission. The Santa Fund provides an amazing opportunity to help New Hampshire families in need not only during the holiday season but through the entire year.

Monday, Nov. 30

From Lindner Dental $1,000.00

From Louis Alterisio $100.00

From Mary Kruitwagen $100.00

From Philip and Judith Ryan $1,000.00

In memory of my high school friends: Irene Grandmasion Morin, Pamela Taylor Levesque, and Arlene Wallace Hudon. From Bernadette $100.00

In memory of my mom and dad from Bernadette $100.00

Anonymous $50.00

Anonymous $100.00

CCA Global Partners — At this time of year, CCA feels it is important now more than ever, to open our hearts & resources to help those in need. $1,000.00

From Larry Cohen $250.00

From Stephen Lubelczyk & Alice O’Connor $50.00

From The Harbor Group $1,000.00

In memory of my son-in-law William Billetdeaux from Bernadette $100.00

In memory of Robert M. and Elizabeth A. Grappone, from Amy and Jeff Grappone $100.00

In memory of Todd Sleath from Marge Miller $50.00

Total to date: $41,049.65