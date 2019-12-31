December 31, 2019
From New Hampshire Union Leader Employees and Company Match | $6,098.00
For all the UL Nightsiders, past and present. From Sherry $50.00
In loving memory of my mother, Lorraine and sister, Diane Metivier. So dearly missed. Though time may pass, precious memories will always last. Merry Christmas from, David Metivier $25.00
Merry Christmas from John & Janet Segedy $75.00
From Michael & Louise Spinelli $50.00
In memory of WGB Jr. From Rog & Vi $50.00
Loving and missing Phyllis, 59 good years, 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. From Tony Winquist $100.00
In loving memory of our son, Eric Palangas. From the Palangas family $100.00
In loving memory of my grandmother, Viola. The center of our family, missed by all. Merry Christmas from David Metivier $25.00
From the NH Dunk-N-Diamonds (coaches & officials) in memory of our deceased “brothers” Lou Basquil, Nick Gabardina, George “Butch” Joseph, Frank O’Donnell, and Joe Sullivan $570.00
In loving memory of our parents, Jeremiah and Mary Cronin, Charles F. Giacoumis; Chris and Effie Tassie; brothers Jerry and Stanley; Felix; Me Me; Cousin Ted; and dear friend, “B.I.” $25.00
Happy Birthday Jesus! From Brady, Cronin, Ava, Cason, Elizabeth & Maggie $25.00
Anonymous $20.00
Anonymous $30.00
In memory of George and Opal Forest $100.00
In loving memory of Marion and Roberta Baldinelli. Very special people. Merry Christmas from David Metivier $25.00
In loving memory of those who are no longer with us. Merry Christmas. From Michael & Elaine Oleniak $100.00
From Patricia Collins $20.00
In memory of Howard & Geneieve Cunningham. From the Collins family $25.00
From Amber UL Associates LLC $1,000.00
Anonymous $30.00
In memory of Aubin family members, Bob Pepin, Sean McCarthy. From Don Aubin $500.00
In memory of my grandparents, Thelma and Lewis Dunn. $25.00
The only Reason for the Season — the coming of the Savior Jesus Christ (Luke 2:11; 1 John 4:9). From Steve Letares | $50.00
In memory of David Baldinelli and David Campono. Best of friends, never forgotten. Merry Christmas from David Metivier $25.00
In memory of my Mom and Dad, Janet and Leo St. Germain. $25.00
Anonymous $1,000.00
In memory of my husband and parents from GSM $25.00
Anonymous $100.00
In memory of Bryce Cady. From the Cady family $100.00
From Paul Lessard $75.00
In memory of our son James Harnden, forever in our hearts. From Denise & Stuart Harnden $200.00
Merry Christmas to our Military troops, M.P.D and M.F.D! Thank you for keeping us safe. From Frank & Joanne $25.00
In memory of Lou & Curt Schneider & Melissa Pearson. From Butch & Lynda Pearson $50.00
In loving memory of our dear beloved friends: Marlene Murphy, Irene B.I. Kilmer, Fay Walsh, Nancy Roetzel & Janice Desrosiers. Never forgotten and sadly missed. From The Girls $455.00
In loving memory of my wife, Louise M. Komisarek, and son, Daniel P. Komisarek. From Joseph A. Komisarek $50.00
In memory of my husband, Bob. From Judy $100.00
Merry Christmas! From Elizabeth H. Gaston $50.00
In loving memory of my husband Camille Boulanger, and in lieu of Christmas cards. From Irene Boulanger $50.00
Merry Christmas from McDonald School, Class of 1961 $80.00
In memory of Mom and Dad Beaudoin, and Mom and Dad Dexter. From H.R. and Y.L. Dexter $100.00
From Richard Shupe $50.00
Happy 60th Birthday TFK love KE KB $60.00
In memory of Ian Jewell from your friends at Child Guidance Early Learning Center $100.00
In loving memory of my brother Al Cardoza; I miss you. Donna $50.00
In loving memory of Scott & Chistin, Orrin & Allegra. From Don, Connie, Wendy & Heidi $100.00
Happy Holidays to All! From George A. Vannah & Andrea D. Vannah $25.00
From New England Small Tube Corporation $2,500.00
In loving memory of Carol O’Leary from the family $100.00
In loving, eternal memory of: Regina, Greg, Rhea, Elizabeth, Kitsa, Evangelia, Gregorios, Nicolaos, William Letares, Charles and Helen Tsiales, Harry and Blanche Turner. From, Steve Letares $50.00
In memory of my wives, Dolores & Collette. From Leopold Grenon $75.00
Happy Birthday, Jesus. From Michael & Kathleen Dolphin $100.00
In loving memory of Plato, Jim, “Muscles,” Chic and Phil. From The Puritan Roundtable $150.00
From Stephen Merrill $500.00
In loving memory of William J and Michael P Barrett, and Thomas & Pauline Hughes. From The Daniel Hughes Family $50.00
In loving memory of our departed parents KJR & FJR $20.00
In memory of Daniel Moore $500.00
In memory of Nana Kay from Ollie the Elf $50.00
In memory of Mary and Creed $150.00
Merry Christmas $40.00
Jesus is the reason for the season $50.00
Anonymous $25.00
Blessed Mother, St. Anthony, St. Michael, St. Anna & Lucy. Thank you for blessings $100.00
Merry Christmas! $250.00
To all the wonderful people we have met through Child Guidance Early Learning Center from Marc and Kristen $100
In memory of Donald and Marion Kehr we will love you forever. $100
Anonymous $25.00
In memory of all the children who have ever been abused $100.00
Merry Christmas $250.00
Remembering our parents: Hank and Nessie Clayton, Bob and Margaret Hazelton by bringing cheer to others. $500.00
Anonymous $50.00
In memory of David Baldinelli and David Campono. Best of friends, never forgotten. Merry Christmas from David Metivier $25.00
M.E.T. 30 years never forgotten KEK $30.00
In memory of Michael Biron love, your family $100.00
Total to date $161,475.08