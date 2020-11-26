Moquin & Daley Santa Fund

Terrence Daley (left) and Thomas Braun of Moquin & Daley kick off the Santa Fund season with their firm’s annual donation.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

November 27

From Commonwealth Financial Group $230.00

From the Senior Valentine Lunch $198.00

From the AH Granzen Memorial Fund $396.65

From the TD Bank Charitable Foundation $10,000.00

From Fran Baldowski-in memory of my husband, Stephan. $25.00

From M/M Dennis Goode New Boston $100.00

In Memory of Todd Sleath $50.00

In loving memory of Steve Dorr. We miss you. Lue, Bob, Jeff & Keith $25.00

Anonymous $1,000.00

From Mary Lynn Edwards $100.00

In loving memory of Albert, Bernadette, John and Corinne Paquette and Margo Gagnon. From Lue $25.00

In loving memory of Winfield, Eleanor, Kaye and Stephen Dorr. From Lue $25.00

In memory of my wife Cheryl, forever your husband, love Perry. $100.00

From Robert Kollman $25.00

Merry Christmas to all! Dr. Joseph Sheehan and Staff $500.00

From Moquin & Daley, P.A. $5,000.00

In memory of Arthur Wyman $50.00

Anonymous $25.00

God bless all the children. $200.00

In loving memory of Pete, Helena, Henry and Claire $200.00

In loving memory of our brother, Keith M. Rocca. You will be in our hearts forever. Krista, Kellie & Kim $25.00

In loving memory of Norman L. Scarlett. You are in our hearts forever. Love and miss you! Greg, Krista, Christian, Cameron & Caleb $25.00

Merry Christmas from the Goumas Family $1,000.00

Merry Christmas from Wright and Associates $250.00

Total to date: $19,574.65