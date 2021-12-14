How to donate

Contribute to the Santa Fund by clicking "Donate" below, mailing a check or dropping off a donation.

ONLINE

DONATE







MAIL

THE SANTA FUND c/o New Hampshire Union Leader

P.O. Box 9555

Manchester, NH 03108





DROP OFF

Fill out the form from the newspaper and drop it and your donation in the Santa Fund box at the Union Leader, 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.





For more information, please contact Billy Wilson, Union Leader Community Relations Manager, at (603) 206-7833 or bwilson@unionleader.com



* The New Hampshire Union Leader is responsible for the fundraising and the administration of the Santa Fund. The Salvation Army in Manchester makes all of the decisions (through an application process) regarding assistance to qualified families. Please direct all calls regarding assistance to the Salvation Army at 627-7013.