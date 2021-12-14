Donate to the Santa Fund

For over 60 years, the Union Leader Santa Fund has supported The Salvation Army. Santa Fund dollars provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families.

How to donate

Contribute to the Santa Fund by clicking "Donate" below, mailing a check or dropping off a donation.

ONLINE

MAIL

THE SANTA FUND c/o New Hampshire Union Leader
P.O. Box 9555
Manchester, NH 03108

DROP OFF

Fill out the form from the newspaper and drop it and your donation in the Santa Fund box at the Union Leader, 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



For more information, please contact Billy Wilson, Union Leader Community Relations Manager, at (603) 206-7833 or bwilson@unionleader.com


* The New Hampshire Union Leader is responsible for the fundraising and the administration of the Santa Fund. The Salvation Army in Manchester makes all of the decisions (through an application process) regarding assistance to qualified families. Please direct all calls regarding assistance to the Salvation Army at 627-7013.

For over 60 years, The Union Leader Santa Fund has supported The Salvation Army. Santa Fund dollars provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families during the holidays, as well as support for Kids’ Café, summer camps and other critical programs and community services.

In its first year, the Santa Fund brought in $1,000 to support The Salvation Army’s Christmas efforts. Since then, nearly $7.9 million has been raised thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals.

Click here to donate.