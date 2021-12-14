For over 60 years, the Union Leader Santa Fund has supported The Salvation Army. Santa Fund dollars provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families.
How to donate
Contribute to the Santa Fund by clicking "Donate" below, mailing a check or dropping off a donation.
ONLINE
THE SANTA FUND
c/o New Hampshire Union Leader
DROP OFF
Fill out the form from the newspaper and drop it and your donation in the Santa Fund box at the Union Leader, 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For over 60 years, The Union Leader Santa Fund has supported The Salvation Army. Santa Fund dollars provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families during the holidays, as well as support for Kids’ Café, summer camps and other critical programs and community services.
In its first year, the Santa Fund brought in $1,000 to support The Salvation Army’s Christmas efforts. Since then, nearly $7.9 million has been raised thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals.
Click here to donate.