Presenting Sponsor
Event to be listed as “Union Leader Symposium: Topic, presented by Your Company Name”
Company logo to be incorporated in the event logo
Company logo on event marketing materials and onsite signage
Company thanked on stage
Provide welcome remarks (3 min max)
Company stand up banner displayed
Year round promotion of the series
5 tickets to each event
Corporate Sponsor
Company logo and website link on event website
Company logo on event marketing materials and onsite signage
Company thanked on stage
Company mentioned on social media
3 tickets to the event
Choose from:
- Sponsor the Live Polling via text
- Tent cards on the table
- Signage at the buffet
Partner Sponsor
Company logo and website link on the event website
Company logo on event marketing materials
Company thanked onstage
Company mentioned on social media
Company mentioned in event recap
3 tickets to the event
Contact us for details!