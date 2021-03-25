The Union Leader Symposium Series: Women in Engineering took place on March 24, 2021. The topic for the event was work/life balance in the engineering field in 2021. Our panelists discussed their own experiences with the dramatic changes in 2021 and how their organizations pivoted to support their workforce. Kristin Smith, Ph.D., MPH, Research Associate Professor of Sociology, Dartmouth College presented data on the current state of women in the engineering field and how women in the workforce have been affected by COVID.
