It’s official! Wicked STEM is coming October 24, 2020! The New Hampshire Union Leader is excited to bring together all things STEM in Northern New England to one location.
We live in such an innovative place. Companies big and small have made Northern New England their home and there has never been more opportunities for students.
I was born and raised in New Hampshire and am happy to be back after my time in Boston. It’s amazing to me how much tech and STEM there is in New Hampshire compared to when I was growing up in Manchester — and I know I’m not alone. I wondered how we could help promote all of these opportunities to our residents and beyond and so Wicked STEM was born!
Students from NH, VT, ME and Northern MA will be able to network with employers, participate in interactive activities for all ages, and learn about all of the amazing companies and programs right in their backyard.
We hope you will join us at Wicked STEM.