STREAMING ON Netflix, the four-part docuseries “Unknown” documents explorers and researchers in exotic locales and on the fringes of science and discovery. The first two installments of “Unknown” explore the search for a yet-to-be-discovered pyramid as well as a look at the dark promise of “Killer Robots.”

Streaming today, “Unknown: Cave of Bones” reveals the discovery of a cave containing a remarkable ancient graveyard. Only it’s not human — the remains are of primates predating Homo sapiens. The notion that such small-brained creatures were capable of culture and burial rituals challenges established theories about human evolution.