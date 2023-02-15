MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Workouts

Boston pitcher Corey Kluber goes through workouts on Wednesday at spring training.

 usa today sports

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pitchers and catchers reported Wednesday, and thus began spring training and approximately six weeks of speculation: Who will start for the Red Sox on Opening Day?

The Sox have more than enough options to fill a five-man rotation, but the dilemma of who gets the ball first is a reminder that quality and quantity are not a Venn diagram. For the first time in years, there is no clear Opening Day man.