A WORKPLACE comedy about a son trying to get out of the shadow of his famous father, the Netflix series “Unstable” is cast to match its subject.

Rob Lowe plays biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon, a genius who has careened from a “do no evil and save the world” ethos to an emotional breakdown. His much more down-to-earth son, Logan (Rob’s son John Owen Lowe), has the impossible task of repairing his frayed relationship with his father, saving the company from his dad’s erratic behavior and at the same time escaping the shadow of his famous name. And you thought nepo kids had all the fun?