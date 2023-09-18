After eking out three wins over the weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays hope to enhance their positioning in the wild-card race Tuesday night when they visit the New York Yankees in the opener of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays (83-67) began Monday with a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the second wild card in the American League. Toronto had held a 1 1/2-game lead over Texas before getting outscored 35-9 in a four-game sweep last week, which dropped them to 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.