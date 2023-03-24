THE WORLD IS divided between those who love television shows where characters burst into song and those who don’t. I know where I stand.

That brings us to “Up Here,” now streaming on Hulu. Mae Whitman stars as Lindsay, a naive small-town young woman who leaves her loyal but smarmy husband and her too-secure life to set off for New York with dreams of becoming a writer. There she suffers any number of humiliations before meeting Miguel (Carlos Valdes), another nice guy who wants more from life than his controlling family and corporate bro companions.