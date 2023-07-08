LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz’s ability to thrive under pressure enabled him beat Nicolas Jarry and advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The world No. 1 was frequently on the ropes against the imposing Chilean but always managed to find another gear as he wrapped up a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 victory to set up an encounter with either Alexander Zverev or Matteo Berrettini.