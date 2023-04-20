FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll arrives for her hearing at federal court

President Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll arrives for her hearing at federal court during the pandemic in Manhattan in October 2020.

 CARLO ALLEGRI/reuters

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is already the first former American president to face criminal charges. Jurors are expected to soon decide in an unrelated civil case whether he lied about committing rape.

A trial is scheduled to begin on April 25 in one of former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s two lawsuits against Trump over his denials that he raped her in the mid-1990s.