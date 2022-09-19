Book bans accelerated across the United States during the 2021-2022 school year, largely because of advocacy groups that called on public schools to remove more than 1,600 titles, the writers’ group PEN America said on Monday.
There were 2,532 separate book bans affecting 1,648 titles at 5,000 schools with 4 million students, according to the report. The research found 1,000 more book bans than were documented in the group’s initial April report.
PEN America said the rapid rise came as a growing number of groups have targeted books largely dealing with race or LGBTQ issues. The report identified at least 50 groups pushing for book bans, the vast majority of which have formed since 2021.
The advocacy is intertwined with political movements that grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said, including fights over mask mandates, virtual school and the teaching of what critics consider to be divisive concepts about race.
“This rapidly accelerating movement has resulted in more and more students losing access to literature that equips them to meet the challenges and complexities of democratic citizenship,” said Jonathan Friedman, lead author of the report.
While proponents of book bans emphasize the importance of parental control, PEN America said the movement has gone beyond the normal give-and-take between parents and educators and morphed into a sophisticated and well-resourced campaign.
Sheri Few, a founder of United States Parents Involved In Education, disputed that characterization, saying her group, which has 20 chapters across the country, is a grass-roots effort run mostly by volunteers.
Few, who is based in South Carolina, said the books her organization opposed contain what members view as inappropriate content for children. She also objects to books that she asserts paint White people broadly as oppressors, with other racial and ethnic groups depicted as victims.
“It’s not the concern that parents are expressing over the content of these books that is causing schools to become a battleground — it’s the very content they are pushing on children that has caused the schools to become a battleground,” Few said in an interview.
More than 40% of the banned titles address lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer themes or have prominent queer characters, according to PEN America. The most frequently banned book was “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, which was banned by 41 school districts.
Race also drew the attention of censors, with 40% of the banned titles featuring prominent characters of color.
The most banned authors include the late Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, whose works largely deal with race, and other winners of prestigious literary awards.
Other banned books touched on sexual content, rights and activism, or stories with religious minorities.
Texas accounted for the most bans, with 801 in 22 districts, followed by Florida and Pennsylvania.
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump may be called as a witness at the criminal trial of Thomas Barrack, a private equity investor and former Trump fundraiser charged with acting as an unregistered agent for the United Arab Emirates, a federal judge said on Monday.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo — Hurricane Fiona battered the Dominican Republic on Monday with torrential rain and winds as strong as 85 miles per hour, one day after triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico where at least one person has died.
IZIUM, Ukraine — Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
CONCORD — Jennifer Dickinson, the Nashua Police Department’s Victim/Witness Advocate, serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, was the recipient of this year’s Sandra Matheson Award.
Uber Technologies said on Monday a hacker affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was responsible for a cyberattack that forced the ride-hailing company to shut several internal communications temporarily last week.
A dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests, raising the prospect of fresh post-election chaos two years after Donald Trump refused to concede the presidency.
Join us Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wicked STEM in Milford, an daylong expo to connect the youth of New England with the vast STEM community in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts. Register now with the coupon code STEM for free admission.