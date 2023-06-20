Round table on Artificial Intelligence, in San Francisco

BIDEN

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

KENTFIELD, California — China hit back on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dictator,” saying the remarks were absurd and a provocation, an unexpected flare-up following attempts by both sides to reduce friction.

Biden made his comments just a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a visit to China aimed at stabilizing relations that Beijing says are at their lowest point since formal ties were established in 1979.