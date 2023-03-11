FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

ÄRE, Sweden — Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday wrote her name in the history books as the most successful Alpine World Cup skier of all time with a record 87th career win in a women’s slalom.

Shiffrin, who grew up skiing in Lyme, N.H., took her first win at the same resort in December 2012. She had tied the previous record of retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in a giant slalom on Friday.