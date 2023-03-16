An excavator demolishes a multi-storey apartment block in Mariupol

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/reuters

GENEVA — Russia has committed wide-ranging war crimes in Ukraine such as wilful killings and torture, a U.N.-mandated investigative body said on Thursday, in some cases making children watch loved ones being raped and detaining others alongside dead bodies.

The alleged crimes, including the deportation of children, were detailed in a report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which said some acts may amount to crimes against humanity.