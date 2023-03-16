U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before Senate panel, on Capitol Hill in Washington

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes questions on the Biden administration’s plans following the collapse of three U.S. lenders including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, as she testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Joe Biden’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.

 MARY F. CALVERT/reuters

WASHINGTON — The U.S. banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when needed, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday, although she denied that recent emergency actions following two large bank failures means that a blanket government guarantee now existed for all deposits.

In her first public remarks since the weekend’s emergency measures with other regulators to ensure no depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank suffered losses, Yellen was pressed if that meant all uninsured deposits were now guaranteed.