View from USAF MQ-9 drone during incident over Black Sea

A Russian Su-27 military aircraft flies near a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 "Reaper" drone over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video released by the Pentagon. Courtesy of U.S. European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

 U.S. EUROPEAN COMMAND

WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday released a de-classified video showing Russia’s intercept of a U.S. military surveillance drone downed over the Black Sea two days ago, images that the White House said exposed how Moscow was lying about what happened.

The downing of the U.S. MQ-9 drone on Tuesday was the first direct U.S.-Russian incident since the Ukraine war began, worsening already tense relations between Washington and Moscow as both countries publicly traded blame.