Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday he expected to secure almost $7 billion in aid, after telling a London conference Russia’s war meant Kyiv was facing the largest reconstruction project in Europe since World War II.

At the conference Britain, the United States, the European Union and others pledged billions of dollars in additional help, as Ukraine said it needed yet more capital and also commitments to specific projects to not only recover but to develop into a powerful member of the Western world.