WASHINGTON/DUBAI — Iran may free five detained U.S. citizens as part of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, and top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken described a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.

As a first step in what may be a complex set of maneuvers, Iran allowed four detained U.S. citizens to move into house arrest from Tehran’s Evin prison, a lawyer for one said. A fifth was already under home confinement.