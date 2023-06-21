Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft searches for the missing OceanGate submersible

A crew member of a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft of 14 Wing drops sonar buoys as it flies a search pattern for the missing OceanGate submersible, which had been carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken SS Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland, Canada.

 CANADIAN FORCES

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote area of the North Atlantic where undersea noises have been detected, though officials cautioned the sounds may not have originated from the vessel.

With estimates suggesting the air supply on board could run out in a matter of hours, an international coalition of rescue teams was sweeping a vast expanse of the ocean for the Titan, which disappeared on Sunday while taking five people deep underwater to visit the century-old wreck as part of a tourist expedition.